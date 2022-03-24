Deshaun Watson not indicted on additional criminal complaint

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was not indicted on Thursday after a grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas heard a single criminal complaint from a woman who alleged Watson committed sexual misconduct.

“After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes,” Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck said in a statement, via the Houston Chronicle. “Accordingly, this matter is closed.”

Watson was previously not indicted on nine criminal complaints in Harris County. Once that happened, NFL teams began in earnest to present their trade offers to the Texans and Watson.

“We continue to closely monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” the NFL said in a statement.

The Brazoria County grand jury was considering a criminal complaint from a woman who claimed that Watson ejaculated on her during a massage therapy session in November 2020.

The Browns had Watson in for a physical on Thursday and he is expected to have an introductory press conference with the organization on Friday.