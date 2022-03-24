Dolphins cut Allen Hurns, Jesse Davis

Getty Images

The Dolphins have released wide receiver Allen Hurns and guard/tackle Jesse Davis.

Hurns was released with a failed physical designation after missing the entire 2021 season with a wrist injury. The 30-year-old Hurns also opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and after two full seasons off the field it’s unclear whether he’ll ever play again.

At one point Hurns was considered among the best young wide receivers in the NFL. In 2015 with the Jaguars he caught 64 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns, but since then he has never had even 500 yards in a season. He played four years in Jacksonville, one in Dallas and one in Miami.

Davis has started 72 games over the last five seasons for the Dolphins, including 16 starts last year. He’s likely to generate some solid interest in free agency.