Drew Rosenhaus: Bucs have offered Rob Gronkowski a chance to come back

Tight end Rob Gronkowski said last week that there’s a “very good chance” he’ll return to the Buccaneers.

But there’s still a chance he won’t.

According to agent Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski is still undecided as to whether or not he’d like to play in 2022. But Rosenhaus noted Tampa Bay has offered Gronkowski the opportunity to return to the club.

“I talked to Tampa yesterday and I told them that he’s still undecided, he needs some time to figure out whether he wants to play,” Rosenhaus said at Tyreek Hill‘s press conference, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I think he’s honestly undecided.”

Rosenhaus added that quarterback Tom Brady‘s decision to come back for another season will have some influence on whether Gronkowski comes back.

The tight end played 12 games in the regular season last year, catching 55 passes for 802 yards with six touchdowns. He then caught nine passes for 116 yards with one score in the Bucs’ two postseason games.

Gronkowski, 32, retired after winning Super Bowl LIII with New England but came out of retirement to join Brady with Tampa Bay in 2020.