Drew Rosenhaus on Tyreek Hill: Davante Adams deal flipped everything upside down

Getty Images

Wednesday’s trade sending wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs to the Dolphins had its roots in another recent NFL trade.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus was on 560 Sports in Miami on Thursday and said that he was working toward a contract extension for Hill in Kansas City when the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders. The Raiders then gave Adams a contract that made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

Rosenhaus said he told the Chiefs “that this should be the market for Tyreek” and that it would be to everyone’s benefit if they traded the wideout if they weren’t willing to make that deal.

“The bottom line is he was in the last year of his contract,” Rosenhaus said. “We had actually worked out a restructure that the Chiefs had wanted a week before, and it really looked like we were going to work toward a contract extension. There was even a report that we were close to a deal, that was inaccurate, but we were working on it. Then the Adams deal really flipped everything upside down. The Chiefs, I think they had the foresight to see that Tyreek was in the last year of his contract and we weren’t going to take a deal that wasn’t better than Adams, so they recognized this would probably be their last year with Tyreek, and this was their opportunity to potentially rebuild at that position.”

Hill’s new contract pays out $52.535 million fully guaranteed at signing, with another $19.665 million fully guaranteed by March 2023, while the Chiefs got five picks back from the Dolphins. Time will tell if that works out for a win for both sides.