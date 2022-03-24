Eagles re-sign Derek Barnett

Getty Images

The Eagles have brought back one of their key defensive players.

Derek Barnett has re-signed with Philadelphia on a two-year deal, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

A first-round pick in 2017, Barnett has spent his entire career with the Eagles. He appeared in 16 games with 15 starts last season, recording 46 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits.

He was on the field for 64 percent of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps in 2021.

Barnett has recorded 21.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, and 76 quarterback hits in 64 games with 45 starts.