Empower Field at Mile High catches on fire

The Broncos’ home appears to have a serious offseason issue.

According to the Denver fire department, crews are extinguishing a fire in the stands at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

There was a heavy cloud of smoke that could be seen above the stadium. And photos from the Denver fire department show half a section of seats ablaze.

The cause is currently unknown, but the fire affected the suite area and third-level seating area.

While the fire is now under control, firefighters were needed to extinguish it after sprinklers alone were unable to stop it.

Per Mike Klis of 9News Denver, workers at the stadium were evacuated due to the fire.

The next event scheduled for the venue is the Monster Jam stadium tour on April 23. A Supercross motorbike event is scheduled for April 30.