Greg Newsome wants Jarvis Landry back on the Browns

Getty Images

When the Browns tweaked receiver Amari Cooper‘s contract after acquiring him from the Cowboys, it gave the club some more cap space to bring back a couple of their own free agents.

Cleveland had released receiver Jarvis Landry from his contract, clearing $14.9 million in cap space while costing just $1.5 million in dead cap. But then Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported the Browns were trying to bring back Landry.

Cornerback Greg Newsome II, Cleveland’s first-round pick from 2021, would like to see that happen.

“I mean, he’s a great leader,” Newsome said this week, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He was the heart and soul of the team for the last few years he’s been here, so it would definitely be cool to have a reunion with him. Obviously, I’m not in the front office. I can’t make those decisions, but that would be pretty cool if he came back.”

Landry missed several games due to injury in 2021. He caught 52 passes for 570 yards with a pair of touchdowns last season.