J.D. McKissic: I had unfinished business in Washington

One of the implications of the negotiating window that precedes the official opening of free agency is that deals agreed to in that period can’t become official until the new league year is underway and that leaves an opening for players or teams to change their minds about their agreements.

That’s what happened with running back J.D. McKissic this year. He agreed to a two-year deal with the Bills during the negotiating window, but wound up backing out and re-signing with the Commanders instead. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was miffed about a turn of events that McKissic called “so crazy” when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

McKissic didn’t elaborate on the machinations of his reversal, but did say that he felt there was still more for him to do with the NFC East club.

“You can’t ask for a better organization to be chosen by, but I had unfinished business in Washington. The way we left off, we felt we were inclining. . . . I had things I wanted to prove in Washington. I made my decision off where I wanted to be. Buffalo is a great organization, but I feel we can do great things here as well.”

The Bills signed Duke Johnson to flesh out their backfield after McKissic went back to Washington.