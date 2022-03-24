James Washington: A lot of meat was left on the bone in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

The last time a Cowboys player talked about a lot of meat being left on the bone, it caused a major stir. Then running back Joseph Randle used the phrase in 2015 when asked about replacing rushing leader DeMarco Murray, who left for Philadelphia after rushing for 1,845 yards in 2014.

The Cowboys didn’t replace Murray until 2016 when they drafted Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth overall choice.

James Washington, signed to replace Amari Cooper, used the phrase Thursday in his introductory press conference in Dallas.

“I feel like with everything that transpired at Pittsburgh, I didn’t really get to show my full self,” Washington said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “We had a crowded room at receiver. But nothing against anyone else, I feel like there’s a lot of meat left on the bone. I didn’t really get to fully develop myself and make strides like I wanted to.

“I’m going to take full advantage of this opportunity in Dallas. Do what I can so that they get 110 percent of me and I can reach my full potential.”

Washington may or may not have asked for a trade from Pittsburgh in 2021, but he has acknowledged that he asked coaches for more opportunities. Washington never started more than 10 games and never played more than 68 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

In fact, he played fewer than 50 percent of the snaps each of the past two seasons.

Washington finished his time in Pittsburgh with 114 receptions for 1,629 yards and 11 total touchdowns.

“I want to grow my game to be who I was in college, because I feel like who I was in college is who I’m meant to be,” Washington said. “I want to be that downfield threat, that physical guy, get involved in the run game. I want to do everything.”