Jayon Brown signs with Raiders

Shortly after the Raiders announced the signing of free agent safety Duron Harmon, they announced the addition of another player to the roster.

Linebacker Jayon Brown is the latest player that General Manager Dave Ziegler has added to the team in his first offseason on the job. No terms of the deal were announced.

Brown was a 2017 fifth-round pick in Tennessee and he’s spent his entire five-year NFL career with the Titans. He’s played 66 games and started 39 times.

Brown had 385 tackles, nine sacks, and an interception over his run with the AFC South club.

The Raiders also added Micah Kizer and Kyler Fackrell to their linebacking corps since the start of free agency last week. Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo, and Justin March-Lillard are also on the roster.