Kansas City will host 2023 NFL Draft on April 27-29

Getty Images

The NFL set the dates for the 2023 draft in Kansas City, announcing it will take place April 27-29.

Kansas City was selected as the host city for the 2023 event three years ago.

The draft was held in New York from 1965 until becoming a traveling road show in 2015. Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, Nashville and Cleveland since have hosted the event. Las Vegas will host this year’s draft after the pandemic forced the 2020 even to go remote.

“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” Kathy Nelson, president and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, said in a statement. “Not only will fans from around the country be traveling to experience the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience, but millions of viewers will see Kansas City in the national spotlight on NFL Network, ESPN and other major networks.”

Kansas City is expected to hold the event in the iconic area around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial.