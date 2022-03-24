Kyler Murray: Social media scrub had nothing to do with Cardinals

Getty Images

Kyler Murray created a stir when he removed all references to the Cardinals from his social media accounts in February.

Later in the month, Murray’s agent issued a lengthy statement that said the quarterback wants a new deal and has proposed a contract. At that point, it seemed like Murray’s social-media message was clear: He wasn’t happy with the Cardinals and wanted to get paid.

Since then, Murray has put the Cardinals images back on his social media pages. A source told PFT at the time it was an olive branch from Murray to the club given the frayed relationship between the two parties.

Now at a charity event on Thursday, Murray claimed scrubbing his social media didn’t have anything to do with the Cardinals. Instead, he says he just did it to do it.

“No that was — like I said, if you’re a kid my age, you’re used to like … people take off all of their — that’s just a thing,” Murray explained, via Mark McClune of CBS 5 and 3TV. “Honestly, like I said, I took everything off of it, beside one picture. So it had nothing to do with the Cardinals or anything like that.”

But given the statement Murray’s agent sent out in late February, it still seems likely Murray was intending to send some sort of message — though now, that message has been received.

Murray, who turns 25 in August, expressed some surprise and wonder that he was trending on Twitter for so long throughout February.

“Obviously, you’ve got the whole social media stuff and then coming out with whatever it is about the future and stuff like that,” Murray said. “But honestly, I’m happy where I’m at. I’m just being where my feet are and keeping football the main thing — like I always have.”

So at least for now, Murray is publicly satisfied with the Cardinals as he heads into his fourth season.

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal,” Murray said. “I’ve done nothing but give my all to the Cardinals and will continue to do that. So I’m not really too worried about it.”