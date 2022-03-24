Logan Ryan says signing with Bucs was his best chance at another ring

Getty Images

New Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan won two Super Bowl rings as Tom Brady‘s teammate in New England, and now he wants another in Tampa Bay.

Ryan said today that when he weighed his options in free agency, he felt lured by Tampa Bay because he believes the Bucs have a great chance at a Super Bowl.

“My goal coming here was to win a championship and that’s what I’m here to do,” Ryan said. “The expectation and standard is a championship each and every year, each and every day. I was excited to have an opportunity. That’s what I’m playing for at this point in my career.”

Ryan has spent the last two years with the Giants, where he never got close to the playoffs. It’s easy to see why an opportunity to go to a contender again would be tempting.