Market for receivers could price DK Metcalf out of Seattle

Getty Images

Recently, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team will do everything it can to keep receiver DK Metcalf. That ultimately may not be enough.

From the contracts given by the Chargers to Mike Williams, by the Raiders to Davante Adams, and by the Dolphins to Tyreek Hill, the market recently has gone haywire. And those developments definitely will impact the willingness and ability of the Seahawks to pay Metcalf.

Appearing Thursday on 710 AM in Seattle, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider was asked about the impact of recent receiver contracts on the situation with Metcalf, and specifically whether these new contracts give the Seahawks more urgency to get a deal done.

“There’s a sense of shock when you see where the numbers are going, especially at that position,” Schneider said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “Everybody loves DK. He’s a great player. People have to game plan for him, and he influences every single game that he’s a part of, whether it’s people shifting coverages his way or him just running straight through the coverage or having guys play man where he’s just tossing people off him. He influences games, there’s no question about it. We love him. Everybody in the building loves him. Specifically with extensions and contract situations, we don’t get into that. Yeah, he’s an unbelievable player. It’s a great question because when you look at it around the league, you’re look at Davante deal and Mike Williams’s deal and obviously what happened with Tyreek.”

Metcalf is due to make $3.986 million in 2022, the final year of his rookie contract. The Seahawks then would be able to apply the franchise tag, or trade him.

Or they can trade him now, if they get an offer they can’t or won’t refuse. It all comes down to whether another team with an eff-them-picks mentality decides to make the investment of draft choices and cap space to placate the Seahawks and Metcalf.

And Metcalf clearly isn’t untouchable. The only supposedly untouchable player in Seattle was officially traded to Denver eight days ago.