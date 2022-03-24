Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs have started their work to replace receiver Tyreek Hill.

According to multiple reports, former Green Bay receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing with Kansas City on a three-year $30 million contract that can escalate to $36 million.

Valdes-Scantling took a free-agent visit with the Chiefs on Wednesday and apparently liked what he heard. He was No. 81 on PFT’s list of top free agents for 2022.

Valdes-Scantling was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft and played out his rookie contract with the Packers. He missed several games with a hamstring injury last season and didn’t play in the postseason loss to San Francisco with a back injury.

But he still caught 26 passes for 430 yards with three touchdowns in 2021.

In 2020, the speedy wideout caught 33 passes for 690 yards with six TDs and led the league at 20.9 yards per reception.

It will be practically impossible for the Chiefs to replace Hill, one of the league’s best receivers, with just one player. But Valdes-Scantling at least has a track record of performance with one of the game’s other elite quarterbacks.