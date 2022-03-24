Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with Chiefs

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 24, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens
The Chiefs have started their work to replace receiver Tyreek Hill.

According to multiple reports, former Green Bay receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is signing with Kansas City on a three-year $30 million contract that can escalate to $36 million.

Valdes-Scantling took a free-agent visit with the Chiefs on Wednesday and apparently liked what he heard. He was No. 81 on PFT’s list of top free agents for 2022.

Valdes-Scantling was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft and played out his rookie contract with the Packers. He missed several games with a hamstring injury last season and didn’t play in the postseason loss to San Francisco with a back injury.

But he still caught 26 passes for 430 yards with three touchdowns in 2021.

In 2020, the speedy wideout caught 33 passes for 690 yards with six TDs and led the league at 20.9 yards per reception.

It will be practically impossible for the Chiefs to replace Hill, one of the league’s best receivers, with just one player. But Valdes-Scantling at least has a track record of performance with one of the game’s other elite quarterbacks.

43 responses to “Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with Chiefs

  2. As a CHiefs fan, this is a terrible signing. Overpay for a #3 or #4 receiver. No Thanks.

  3. What the….he hasn’t earned that contract. Definitely has potential, but cmon. This WR market is insane.

  4. 59 receptions for 1,120 yards and 9 TD’s IN TWO YEARS is now worth $10-12 million per year…….let that sink in.

  6. It is impossible to replace Hill, even by resigning him that version he was will never play again. The key to all the WR deals is are they worth paying that much more for them. If your QB is truly a franchse QB, the answer is probably no.

  7. Cue the Packer fans who praised him all season who will now say he’s not that good and it’s good that he’s gone.

  10. GB is going to pay Rodgers $50M a year to hand the ball off to Jones and Dillion and try to win with a great D.

  12. upnorthvikesfan says:
    March 24, 2022 at 4:14 pm
    Cue the Packer fans who praised him all season who will now say he’s not that good and it’s good that he’s gone.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    He was $6M/YR good, not $10M/YR good. I’m not surprised the Packers didn’t sign him for that much, I’m only surprised the Vikings didn’t sign him for $12M/YR.

  14. This is a major reach! But I’m loving it. Rodgers has to be losing his freaking mind!
    Well Aaron, this is what you get when you take 25% of the cap and alienate everyone around you.

  15. MVS will make one great play per game and will drop one easy pass per game. Like clockwork.

  16. jacktatumroamingthemiddle says:
    March 24, 2022 at 4:16 pm

    Whoa that’s like $1 mil per dropped ball per season.

    ————————————————————————–
    Yeah, might want to update that. He had no dropped passes last year on 55 targets. Zero, nada zilch. How many players can you say that about?

  18. $10 mil per yr?? He’s not that good. Doesn’t run good routes and has bricks for hands!

  20. As always let’s wait to see the details of what is guaranteed through the first season. I doubt it’s actually 10M a year.

  21. Chiefs get a legit deep ball threat who forces teams to use a safety over the top and has steadily improved every year (zero drops in 2021), is the anti-diva, works hard and is a great team player. MVS gets paid. Packers likely net the bottom fifth comp pick they used to acquire him. Everyone wants to declare winners and losers, but sometimes it’s good for all parties. Maybe the biggest winners are guys like Kelce running the underneath routes.

  22. I was surprised to see projections indicating MVS could get $8-9 million a year because though his speed can get him open deep he doesn’t catch everything he should.

  23. He was $6M/YR good, not $10M/YR good. I’m not surprised the Packers didn’t sign him for that much, I’m only surprised the Vikings didn’t sign him for $12M/YR.

    _______________________________________________________________________________________

    Vikings have KJ Osborne and Smith-Marsette why would then even entertain signing another 3rd or 4th WR?

  24. heLLpaso says:
    March 24, 2022 at 4:23 pm
    Epic overpay. Well done Chiefs “kingdom”
    —————————-
    Nothing like the epic overpay Hill got from Miami. Ditch a guy who wanted $120 million, sign a guy for $30 (maybe $36) million, save a ton against the cap AND get a slew of draft picks. I’d say that the Chiefs are well ahead in this game.

  25. The Chiefs are not letting up.

    The division breakdown consists of:

    Best Offense = Chiefs
    Best Defense = Broncos
    Best overall mix of both = Chargers

    Then you have the Raiders…..the Lions of the AFC.

  28. First of all, $10/yr was the market 3 years ago for a WR. The scale has been blown up by Adams and Hill. So, it’s a bargain by comparison.

    The second thing is if you know Andy Reid, everything plays off of the run with him. So, bigger receivers who can block are very important to him. Hill, obviously was the anomaly, but look at the other receivers on the roster. Look for them to go RB early in the draft and then things will make sense. I’m not a Chief’s fan at all, but watched him against my Redskins for years in Philly and in KC. I get how his mind works.

  29. That’s at least 5 mil over his worth on a good day. As soon as Adams left they had to upgrade that position. Mvs is past peak. Most catches was 38 his rookie year. Flat out drove me nuts in GB. Spectacular one play. Missing layups the next

  31. He also drops a lot of passes, so great that GB won’t have him and Rogers being paid stupid money to throw rb’s. Lol, enjoy watching the playoffs GB!

  32. Now that he doesn’t have a QB focused on QB rating he has 1,000+ yards and 10 TD’s coming his way.

  33. I fear this will prove to be a mistake… on Green Bay’s part. MVS was just coming into his own. Just got over the drops. His career thus far has followed the same arc as Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, James Jones, Donald Driver, and others.

    Out of all the Packer receivers of late, Randal Cobb and Greg Jennings are the only two I can think of that half the fans didn’t want to run out of town before it finally “clicked” for them somewhere around year 3 or 4.

  34. He’s a very good short-to-midlevel receiver who can outrun DBs after catching the ball, but is bad tracking the deep ball. He has a great work ethic and lives clean so he sets an example for Smith-Schuster, Coleman, and Gordon. He’s also a surprisingly good blocker which should thrill Reid. Overall a very good signing for the Chiefs.

  35. The trade with the Dolphins should have been Tyreek Hill for DeVante Parker plus picks.
    I would take DeVante Parker over Marquez Valdes-Scantling all day long.

  36. Too bad we didn’t land him in MN. Would have been #1 or 2 WR for our purple helmets.

  37. He can take the top off a defense, but that’s pretty much his whole arsenal. He got to do that in GB because they had the league’s best route runner in Adams. Not sure if he’ll be as effective in KC. Packers now have to get 2 WRs in the first three rounds of the draft.

  38. BB boosted the market intentionally to send these other AFC teams into a spiked market all at once.

    GENIUS

  39. As a Packers fan, I am pleased. MVS took long to develop and was always hurt.
    Why did the Chiefs pay MVS and not Hill?

  41. I’m a Packer fan and I think MVS is a solid player. Particularly since the Adams trade, I wanted the Packers to resign him if possible. With all due respect to MVS, $10 million a year is just crazy money when you look at the guy’s actual production. He’s a decent starter, ideally a teams #3 target who can stretch the field and keep safeties honest. I’m surprised KC spent this much to acquire him. Good luck to MVS to prove me wrong!

  42. Great guy, but C’mon, thats a bit of a reach. Chiefs must be getting advise on spending from the Vikings now.

