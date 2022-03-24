Report: Cardinals hosting Will Hernandez on a free agent visit

Getty Images

The Cardinals are hosting offensive guard Will Hernandez on a free agent visit over the weekend, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reports.

The team has a hole to fill at right guard, with Max Garcia a free agent. Hernandez started all 17 games at right guard for the Giants last season.

He also has played left guard.

Hernandez started 56 games in four seasons with the Giants after they drafted him in the second round. He missed only three games — all in 2020 — in his time in New York.

The Cardinals need a right guard to join center Rodney Hudson, left guard Justin Pugh and tackles D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum in the starting lineup.