Robert Woods: Titans have it all, I can be part of getting them over the hump

Getty Images

A torn ACL kept wide receiver Robert Woods from playing an on-field role as the Rams made their Super Bowl run last season, but he thinks he has a good chance of making one this year.

Woods was traded to the Titans for a sixth-round pick and joins a team that has consistently been in the playoffs, but has not yet broken through to win it all. Woods told reporters Wednesday that the Rams gave him a voice in where he’d go in a trade and that he saw the Titans as “the best fit for my game” as well as a team that could benefit from what he can do on the field.

“I feel like this team has it all, and I feel like I can be that addition that can be a part of getting them over the hump,” Woods said, via the team’s website. “They have been to the playoffs and now we have to finish it off and win a Super Bowl here.”

Woods said that his rehab from the ACL injury has been going well and the hope in Tennessee is that a full recovery will boost their offense in what’s shaping up to be a very competitive AFC race in 2022.