Ryan Bates plans to sign offer sheet with Bears, Bills will have five days to match

Bills guard Ryan Bates may soon be heading to Chicago.

Bates, a restricted free agent, intends to sign an offer sheet from the Bears, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Under the NFL’s restricted free agency rules, the Bills will have five days to match the contract Bates signs with the Bears. The Bears have much more salary cap space than the Bills, so the Bears will likely structure the contract with a big cap hit this year to make it more challenging for the Bills to match, although the Bills could restructure other contracts to create cap space to keep Bates.

The Bills chose to tender Bates at the lowest level, which means the Bears will not have to send a draft pick to Buffalo if Bates goes to Chicago.

Bates has only started four games in his career, but he has shown enough promise that multiple teams were interested in him. In addition to the Bears, Bates visited the Patriots and Vikings.