Several NFL head coaches in Cinci for Desmond Ridder’s Pro Day

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin checked out quarterback prospects Malik Willis and Matt Corral earlier this week and he’ll be seeing another one go through the Pro Day paces in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Tomlin was out to dinner with Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder on Wednesday night and he’s at Thursday’s workout to see how Ridder and other Bearcat prospects perform on the field. The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal last week, but the financial commitment is not great enough to eliminate the chance of a rookie winding up at the top of the depth chart.

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy notes that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, Texans head coach Lovie Smith, Saints head coach Dennis Allen, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera are also in attendance. Arthur Smith, Tomlin, and Rivera are joined by their General Managers with Giants G.M. Joe Schoen also in attendance.

Ridder won’t be the only player that coaches are scouting during the workout. Ahmed Gardner could be the first cornerback off the board in April and the Bearcats have several other pro prospects after making it to the college football playoffs last season.