Texans sign Isaac Yiadom

The Texans have added some depth to their defensive backfield.

Houston announced on Thursday that the team has signed cornerback Isaac Yiadom. Terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Yiadom was a Broncos third-round pick in 2018 but has been traded twice.

He went to the Giants in 2020 for a seventh-round pick. Then New York traded him to Green Bay for cornerback Josh Jackson during last year’s training camp.

Yiadom appeared in 16 games with one start for the Packers last year, mainly playing special teams. He was on the field for 71 percent of the unit’s snaps for Green Bay in 2021.

Overall, Yiadom has played 61 games with 20 starts over the past four seasons. He’s recorded one interception, 12 passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

The Texans also announced the previously reported signings of tight end Pharaoh Brown, linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, receiver Chris Moore, and safety M.J. Stewart on Thursday.