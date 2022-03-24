The Playmakers launch party, now open to all

PublicAffairs

On Monday night, Playmakers editor Ben Adams and yours truly conducted a virtual launch party for the book. Only those who had purchased the book by Monday night were eligible for a free ticket to the event.

Now, it’s free to anyone and everyone who wants to learn more about how the book came to be, and whatever else was discussed in an hour or so on Monday night.

The Hachette landing page for Playmakers has the event available for on-demand consumption. If you’re on the fence about whether to buy the book, here’s a way to break the tie. Or, if you have the book and didn’t get around to watching it previously, check it out now.

There’s also plenty of football talk, as framed by the questions submitted by those who participated in the live event.

So check it out, if you’d like. And buy the book, if you would.