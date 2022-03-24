Trevor Siemian visiting with Raiders

Getty Images

With Marcus Mariota signing a two-year deal with the Falcons, the Raiders are in the market for a new backup quarterback.

They may find one in a player familiar with the AFC West.

According to James Palmer of NFL Media, Trevor Siemian is visiting with Las Vegas on Thursday.

Siemian spent the last two seasons with the Saints and started four games for the club after Jameis Winston tore his ACL. In six total appearances, Siemian completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 1,154 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Siemian started his career as a Broncos seventh-round pick back in 2015. He started 24 games for Denver from 2016-2017, compiling a 13-11 record.

He’s also spent time with the Vikings and Jets.