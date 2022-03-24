Tyreek Hill eager to work out with Jaylen Waddle, and challenge him to a race

Getty Images

New Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill says he and Jaylen Waddle can make each other better in Miami. But first Hill wants to establish who’s faster.

Hill said he sent a direct message to Waddle shortly after finding out they’d be teammates, and the two of them plan to work out together.

“We’re going to get a few workouts in. Maybe even a race,” Hill said. “Wherever I go, the cheetah has always got to prove he’s the fastest on the team. I mean that.”

Hill said that he’s impressed with what he’s seen of Waddle, who caught 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie last season.

“He’s a furious competitor just like I am,” Hill said. “Young guy who wants to compete, who loves the game, who just wants to get better. I’m excited to be part of that, and that’s going to fuel me to be better.”