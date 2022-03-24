Zac Taylor: Hayden Hurst can be a real weapon and asset for us

Getty Images

The Bengals have ostensibly improved their offense by adding linemen like Alex Cappa, Ted Karras, and La'el Collins in free agency.

But one position that’s also changed on the defending AFC Champions is tight end.

Veteran C.J. Uzomah

elected to sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the Jets after playing his first seven seasons with Cincinnati. In 2021, Uzomah was fourth on the Bengals with 49 receptions and 493 yards. He tied for third with five touchdowns.

He also had 15 catches for 146 yards with a TD in the team’s playoff run.

But with Uzomah signing elsewhere, the Bengals added former Ravens and Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst on a one-year deal.

Speaking to the media this week, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he thinks Hurst will be a “great fit.”

“The more research we did on him and really dug into it, we feel like that guy can be a real weapon and asset for us this year,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “Went to dinner with him and [tight ends coach] James Casey and Drew Sample and I feel like he really hit it off with the group in that tight end room. We’ve got high expectations for Hayden to come in here. I think he’s made of the right stuff and he’s really going to be able to help us at the tight end position.”

Hurst appeared in 13 games with five starts for the Falcons in 2021 and caught 26 passes for 221 yards with three touchdowns. He was behind fourth overall pick Kyle Pitts. But in 2020, he caught 56 passes for 571 yards with six TDs.