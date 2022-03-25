Browns say Deshaun Watson’s contract wasn’t structured to help him if he’s suspended

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 25, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT
The enormous new contract that the Browns gave Deshaun Watson was structured in a way that could protect Watson from the financial consequences if he’s suspended for sexually assaulting female massage therapists. But the Browns say that wasn’t the intent behind the structure of the contract.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said the contract giving Watson a huge $44.965 million signing bonus and a minimum base salary this season of $1.035 million was not intended to minimize Watson’s financial losses from a suspension. Berry said it was just a part of the Browns’ salary cap management.

Still, players who are suspended lose a portion of their base salaries but do not lose any portion of their signing bonuses, so if a player is going to be suspended, it’s to his advantage to have a big signing bonus combined with a low base salary. Berry acknowledged that it looked like the kind of contract a team would give a player to help him avoid losing money in a suspension.

“We understand the optics of it,” Berry said.

Berry also said there are basic club protections built into the contract, but he declined to give any details of what that means.

8 responses to “Browns say Deshaun Watson’s contract wasn’t structured to help him if he’s suspended

  3. Why is the truth such a hard concept for some? Say what it is. Watson and his agent demanded the first year low base salary because they know a suspension is coming and the Browns caved on that too.

  5. Why fail to mention here the very reasonable explanation that the base salary was low in 2022 is because it allowed flexibility this year and the possibility of dealing with the cap hit the team will occur for dealing with Mayfield’s $18.8 Million dollar salary. If they have to cut him Mayfield’s salary will be on the books this year along with Watsons $10 million dollar cap hit . Makes perfect sense to structure the low salary not as a way to offset the penalty of salary loss for Watson but for team cap purposes.

  6. What a bunch of bs. The browns brass including Watson just got up in front of the media and flat out lied for 20 minutes. Doubling down and defending the structure of the deal and Watson denying that he didn’t come to Cleveland because of the money despite turning them away a day earlier are my favorite lies. They deserve each other. Goodell better come down hard on them because they are making a mockery of the league.

