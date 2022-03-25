Chandon Sullivan signing with Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings are adding a defensive back who has plenty of familiarity with the NFC North.

Cornerback Chandon Sullivan is signing with Minnesota, according to agency Katz Brothers Sports.

Sullivan took a visit with Minnesota this week. He spent the last three years with the Packers appearing in all 49 regular-season games. In 2021, he played 17 contests with 10 starts, recording three interceptions and four passes defensed. He was on the field for 77 percent of Green Bay’s defensive snaps.

Sullivan entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2018. He was waived in the 2019 offseason and signed with the Packers.

Overall, Sullivan has played 54 games with 21 starts. He’s caught five picks, forced one fumble, and recorded 16 passes defensed.