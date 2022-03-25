Chiefs signing Jermaine Carter

Getty Images

The Chiefs are signing linebacker Jermaine Carter, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports and Carter confirmed on social media.

Carter was in Kansas City on a free agent visit Friday.

He is the apparent replacement for Ben Niemann, who remains a free agent.

The Panthers made Carter a fifth-round choice in 2018, and he spent his first four seasons in Carolina. He has appeared in 65 career games with 30 starts.

Carter made 88 tackles, three tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in 17 games in 2021.

In four seasons, he has 178 tackles and half a sack.