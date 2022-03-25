Could recent trade frenzy make Kyler Murray more likely to try to force his way out now?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 25, 2022, 11:33 AM EDT
On Thursday, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray broke his silence regarding the apparent signs of trouble between him and the team, while speaking at an offseason event. He said, in my view, what he had to say. He didn’t say what he actually believes.

He can’t. He won’t. He shouldn’t. No one benefits from Murray saying, for example, “If they don’t give me what I want, I want out.”

I believe that he believes he has earned a second contract. I believe that he believes the team’s offers have fallen far short of what he deserves. I believe that he believes the gap between the team’s offer and his expectation is significant.

The questions are simple at this point. One, how big is the divide? Two, can it be bridged?

Not long ago, the process of negotiating second contracts for quarterbacks landing on the “pass” side of the boom-or-bust line was simple. The next guy in line for a new contract became the highest-paid player in league history, by roughly $500,000 per year or so. After Patrick Mahomes pushed the top of the market to $45 million per year, things began to change. Quarterbacks now land in spots other than the top of the market, especially since multiple deals worth less per year (e.g., Dak Prescott at $40 million per year) are actually better than the Mahomes contract.

So where does Murray hope to land among the collection of franchise quarterback contracts? Where do the Cardinals want him to land?

Through it all, it’s important to remember that there could be an eff-them-picks franchise that may be willing to offers a significant compensation package to the Cardinals and to give Murray the contract he wants.

Recent developments in the league at large won’t make Murray less willing to explore his options elsewhere, that’s for sure. If anything, the ability of disgruntled players to find new destinations where they become properly gruntled will make Murray even more determined to work through his agent, Erik Burkhardt, in an effort to get the contract Murray thinks he deserves, from the Cardinals or someone else.

Of course the Cardinals are wiling to give him a second contract. But how much should it be worth, and how should it be structured? That’s the core of the problem between Murray and the Cardinals, and that’s the potential impasse that could result in Murray possibly staying away from the team, starting next month with the launch of the offseason program.

13 responses to “Could recent trade frenzy make Kyler Murray more likely to try to force his way out now?

  1. It’s too late at this point to land with another team, majority of teams have figured out what their QB1 is. Would he even want to go to a worst team?

  3. make up all the excuses you like FACT IS
    Arizona cardinals
    2019 was 5-10-1
    2020 was 6-10
    2021 was11-6
    with respect to Kyler Murray, he should be working on how to stay health & improve & trying to get Free Agents to come to his team but instead he’s complaining about his pay !!

  5. a good thing about the trade and free agent frenzy is that unlike the nba, players arent only picking big market destinations. as long as this continues it will be welcomed.

  6. In two years he will be on a minor league baseball team trying to show he can play in the major leagues, because as of now he is a bust and has shown that he has yet to earn another contract and no where near top of the league money.

  7. what has he accomplished, really accomplished, not just hype and glimpses of talent. another diva qb in the making(if not made already) go play baseball where you wont be in the spotlight as much. maybe the cards should get a veteran qb to play the 2nd half of the year once murray starts to fade like he has done each year.

  8. Kyler Murray had his worst game playing in the biggest game in his NFL career so far. 0 TDs/2 INTs and 137 yards passing. How does he respond? You already know. $

  9. Poor showing in the last stretch or the regular season and the playoff. The best compromise for the Cardinals would be to pick up his fifth year option for 2023, and see how 2022 unfolds.

  11. Murray is not a top 10 QB and should not be paid as such. There is no QB-needy team right now that would put him in a better situation than he’s in right now. He’ll take what he can get or go explore a baseball career again.

  12. A little too late, his agent I’m sure has told him that. Not to mention what leverage does he have? He is a little above average and can’t stay healthy. Best ability is availability.

  13. Cardinals should move on from the Diva known as Kyler. He’s shown some great flashes but chokes in the most important moments. Not worth a massive extension. Let him go play Baseball.

