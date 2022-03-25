Deshaun Watson intends to “continue to clear my name as much as possible”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 25, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

When pressed regarding details as to the 22 civil lawsuits pending against him, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson cited the ongoing investigation and retreated to pre-planned talking points during his introductory press conference.

I never assaulted, disrespected, or harassed any woman in my life.

He also was asked whether he plans to settle the cases.

“My intent is to continue to clear my name as much as possible,” Watson told reporters.

This implies that he plans to keep aggressively defending himself. And it sets the stage for the NFL to eventually place him on the Commissioner exempt list until the cases are resolved. That would mean, if it happens, that Watson would be placed on paid leave possibly for all of the 2022 season, while the 22 cases continue to move toward trial.

If the 22 cases are tried individually (and they likely will be), that’s 22 separate trials. It would take half of a year, at a minimum, to process all of them, even if they happen back to back to back to back and so on.

That said, the cases could settle at any time. If Watson seems too anxious to settle, however, it becomes more expensive to do so. But if he decides to keep fighting, he needs to realize that he could spend all of a second season on the sidelines, given that the league may not be comfortable allowing someone with so many sexual assault cases pending against him to play football.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Deshaun Watson intends to “continue to clear my name as much as possible”

  1. So we are saying he is guilty without knowing that for sure? He has every right to defend himself and not be pressured by the media to cave in…

  2. Until he is gone, stefanski is gone, berry is gone, and Haslam has sold the team, I will never support the browns again because of this.

  3. as a Browns fan .. i like his answers. the haters will see it in a different light.

  4. I watched the presser and there is no way Watson is going to settle these cases. He has no regrets, would do nothing differently and adamantly denies any misconduct. Putting myself in his place with the thought process he has put forward I cannot put a scenario together where I wouldn’t have regrets.

  5. Good for him. Hopefully he learned from his questionable choices & behavior. Especially that no amount of protects certain people and that no one is perfect.

  6. You can’t truly “clear your name” from a situation without explaining what specifically happened it that situation. I don’t foresee Watson going into detail about those massages…

  7. Well if he thinks he’s innocent why would he care how long he’d be out of football to prove his innocence? The Browns seem cool with it considering their GM said the main requirement they had in the deal was getting the extra year in the contract so they obviously are prepared for a missed year to happen. How dumb and short sighted would it be for an innocent person who so far has had two grand juries agree that there isn’t enough evidence to label him a potential criminal to allow his reputation to continue to be tarnished just so he can get an extra season of football?

  8. I did not believe him.

    No regrets? Never disrespected a woman? With 70 massage therapists? C’mon, man.

    Didn’t he tell Houston he loved everything and everybody then quit months after he got his big contract with them?

  9. The Cleveland Browns PR staff is working hard,but the public is smarter than this…..

  10. I watched the presser. Berry and Watson seemed slightly more human than R2D2 and C3PO.

  11. I wouldn’t be surprised is that heel Haslem has a wink wink agreement with Watson to pay his legal fees as well.

  12. Browns better not boot Baker just yet. Anyway you know the old sayin’ “Where there’s smoke there’s fire”. I have a bad feeling that might be the case here.

  14. The system is severely flawed. All allegations made may be false and attempts at a money grab. Not a single alleged victim went to law enforcement after the alleged incident took place and the few that did only did so after the Civil case had started. Watson should not be suspended as he maintains his stance of no wrong doing. With no criminal proceedings taking place as decided by the Grand Jury & even if he loses some of the Civil cases that is not evidence of guilt. Civil cases are not a determination of guilt.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.