Deshaun Watson: New contract had nothing to do with choosing Browns

When the Browns landed quarterback Deshaun Watson last week, many assumed Cleveland being willing to guarantee every cent of the quarterback’s new five-year, $230 million contract was a significant factor.

But in his introductory press conference on Friday, Watson claimed that was not, in fact, the case.

“Actually, it had nothing to do with the contract,” Watson said. “I didn’t know about the contract until I told my agent I that wanted to come and be a Cleveland Brown. That was secondary. That was after the fact that we spoke on the phone with AB [G.M. Andrew Berry] and Kevin [Stefanski] and the Haslam family. So that had nothing to do with me choosing the Cleveland Browns.”

So if the contract had nothing to do with Watson’s choice, then why did the Browns give him a new deal?

“Getting an additional year of control was very important for us,” Berry said.

Watson signed a four-year, $177.5 million extension with the Texans in September 2020 that ran through 2025. His new contract with the Browns runs through 2026.

Watson also noted that even though it was reported he’d eliminated the Browns from contention, he hadn’t necessarily done that.

“I think the media was kind of rushing me to make a decision and I wasn’t comfortable with making that right decision. And so news gets out and things like that. But for me, I knew that Cleveland was the best situation from a football standpoint, and just for a community and family atmosphere.

“Once I got to meet these guys sitting up here — coach Kevin, AB — and the Haslam family, it was just that connection that we had that bond. And I knew this was the perfect situation for me to have that fresh start, go win some Super Bowls, and move forward and build this community [as we want it to be].”