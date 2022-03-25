DK Metcalf: I never thought Russell Wilson was going to leave Seattle

USA TODAY Sports

When Seattle traded Russell Wilson to Denver, it sent some shockwaves across the NFL — and within the Seahawks organization.

Receiver DK Metcalf appeared on an episode of KG Certified this week and told host Kevin Garnett that he first heard from someone in Seattle’s front office that Wilson could be traded while at a photoshoot. Then an hour later, the Broncos and Seahawks had an agreement and Wilson was gone.

“I was just in shock because I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Metcalf said. “I was very shocked because I never thought he was going to leave Seattle.”

The Seahawks seemed to truly begin a new era on March 8, as they not only agreed to trade Wilson, but also released longtime linebacker Bobby Wagner.

“So my mind is like, Russ [is] gone. What do I do? Later that night, Bobby gets cut,” Metcalf said. “And me and Bobby were [close] — like that was my guy. And when he left, that really hurt. Because we would work out every Tuesday. I would go over to his crib, we would play pool. That was my big brother. And he’s gone now. So I know he taught me a lot and I’m going to take that going into the next season and the rest of my years in the NFL. But he was like a real big brother to me while I was in the league.”

Though Metcalf noted he used to look to Wilson and Wagner for team leadership, now that they’re gone, things have changed entering his fourth NFL season.

“I think it’s time for me to step up and be a leader,” Metcalf said. “It’s my time in Seattle now. That’s the way I look at it.”