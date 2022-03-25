Dolphins restructure Byron Jones’ contract for cap space

Getty Images

After acquiring receiver Tyreek Hill and signing him to a lucrative new deal, the Dolphins have made another move to gain some cap space.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Dolphins gained $10.604 million in cap room by converting $13.255 million of cornerback Byron Jones‘ base salary into a signing bonus.

Yates added Miami also reworked safety Clayton Fejedelem‘s contract to gain $750,000 in cap space.

Jones has three years left on the five-year, $82 million contract he signed with the Dolphins in 2020.

In 2021, Jones recorded 58 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, and one forced fumble in 16 games.

The 27th overall pick of the 2015 draft, Jones has 57 career passes defensed and four interceptions in 109 games.