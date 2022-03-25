Fred Johnson signing with Buccaneers

Getty Images

After an unusual week, offensive lineman Fred Johnson has found a landing spot.

Johnson will sign a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, according to agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

The Bengals initially tendered Johnson as a restricted free agent. But when the Bengals signed La’el Collins, they no longer needed Johnson on the roster. So when the offensive lineman signed his tender this week, Cincinnati waived him.

Johnson appeared in five games with one start for the Bengals last season. Having entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2019, he played 23 games with eight starts in his three-season stint with Cincinnati.

Per Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, Tampa Bay sees Johnson as a tackle and someone who can compete for a backup job in training camp.