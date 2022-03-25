Giants add receiver/returner Richie James

Getty Images

The Giants are bringing in some depth on offense and special teams in the form of free agent Richie James.

James has agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

A receiver and return man who missed the entire 2021 season with a knee injury, James was starting to come on with the 49ers in 2020, when he had a career-high 23 catches for 394 yards. He also has been the 49ers’ primary kickoff and punt returner at times during the three seasons he played in San Francisco.

James will have to compete to make the Giants’ roster, but if he’s 100 percent healthy he should have a good chance of making it and providing depth on offense and special teams.