It’s no excuses for Tua Tagovailoa in 2022

On one hand, the Dolphins have given quarterback Tua Tagovailoa an extreme degree of support in 2022. On the other hand, the Dolphins have given quarterback Tua Tagovailoa an extreme degree of support in 2022.

Tua has no excuses this year. None. The Dolphins have a solid defense, and they’ve beefed up their offense with multiple linemen (including Terron Armstead), multiple running backs (Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert), and receiver Tyreek Hill. New coach Mike McDaniel, an offensive genius who will make the most out of the pieces the Dolphins have, will put Tua in the best position possible to win.

Eventually, it all comes down to Tua. Can he execute? Can he stay healthy? Can he avoid giving “backup” Teddy Bridgewater an opening?

If Tua can, that’s great both for the team and for the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft. If he can’t, someone else will be playing quarterback for the Dolphins in 2023.

And the Dolphins will have their pick of plenty of options. They’ll be the team for which every established quarterback wants to play next year, once the now-annual quarterback carousel starts to spin.

We won’t name names (other than Tom Brady). Do we really need to? Look around. The candidates to be traded or signed in 2023 are obvious. And they’ll all be clamoring for a chance to quarterback the Dolphins, unless Tua finally cements himself as the quarterback of the present, and future.