Keisean Nixon agrees to terms with Packers

Getty Images

Free agent cornerback Keisean Nixon is signing with the Packers, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

The agreement came only a few hours after the Packers lost free agent corner Chandon Sullivan to the Vikings. Sullivan has seen more defensive snaps than Nixon, who has seen more special teams snaps than Sullivan.

Nixon is following new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia from Las Vegas.

Nixon entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, and he spent his first three NFL seasons with the Raiders. He became a core special teams player, seeing action on 692 special teams snaps and 273 on defense.

He has played 40 games and totaled 38 tackles.