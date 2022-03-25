Lions sign Jarrad Davis to one-year deal

Getty Images

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is returning to Detroit. The Lions announced they have signed the free agent to a one-year deal.

Davis becomes the fourth outside free agent the team has added this offseason.

The Lions made Davis the 21st overall selection in 2017, and he played 55 of a possible 64 games in his four seasons with the team. Davis was a three-time captain.

He left for the Jets on a one-year, $5.5 million deal.

But Davis missed eight games in 2021 with ankle injuries and totaled only 25 tackles.