Marquez Valdes-Scantling sees “really good opportunity” with Tyreek Hill gone

Getty Images

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling had a few teams interested in signing him this offseason, but his decision was made easier by another roster move this week.

The Chiefs were already pursuing him before they traded Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins and opened up a big spot in their receiving corps for the 2022 season. On Friday, Valdes-Scantling said that the trade made the Chiefs a clear choice over other suitors when it came to making his call for where to continue his playing career.

“I think that with the departure of him, it gave me a really good opportunity to be in position to come in and be an immediate impact right away,” Valdes-Scantling said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “So, I think that was a huge factor into it.”

It would be a stretch to expect Valdes-Scantling or any other receiver currently on the roster to put up the same kind of numbers that Hill put up with Kansas City on their own, but the Chiefs will be banking on an offense quarterbacked by Patrick Mahomes with Andy Reid calling the plays being able to pick up the slack one way or another.