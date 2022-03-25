NFL owners expected to approve $200 million loan to help finance new Bills stadium

Posted by Charean Williams on March 25, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT
The Bills have moved a step closer to securing private financing for construction on a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

The NFL’s joint stadium and finance committee voted Friday to recommend owners approve a loan up to $200 million to Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula, The Buffalo News reports.

Owners will vote on the proposal Monday at the league’s annual owners’ meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, and the measure must receive the approval of 24 of the 32 owners. It is considered a formality.

A maximum of $150 million of the loan is repaid through the visiting teams’ share of Bills ticket revenue over 25 years. The league’s G-4 loan program is contingent on both public financing and the Pegulas contributing at least $200 million of their own equity in the project.

The agreement among New York State, Erie County and the Bills is not yet signed. Gov. Kathhy Hochul previously has said the stadium deal will be done by April 1, in time for the state’s annual budget.

5 responses to “NFL owners expected to approve $200 million loan to help finance new Bills stadium

  1. I’m tired of the socialist NFL relying on public money for large chunks of stadiums yet offering nothing back from the revenues. Why should taxpayers be subsidizing them? What’s wrong with the free market stepping up and getting 100% from owner, league, and private equity sources?

  2. And people mocked Packer fans buying stock no cash value stock that gets used for major stadium renovations. At least with that method you get a certificate to hang on the wall, a few exclusive events, and best of all it’s totally voluntary. Plus they can’t legally move the team. How is that not vastly superior over every team that’s had taxpayers who many not even care about the team being forced to pay the bill?

  3. Unpopular opinion here.
    Well… you do have millionaire players, owners, and personnel front office people paying taxes each year. And visiting players pay a state income tax whenever the play on the road (not many people know that) and the NFL team is paying property tax on that massive chuck of land. The mid management people who work there do own homes and purchase goods and services, and people spend money at the hotels and eat dinners at restaurants when games are held. So I am not exactly sure it is fair to say they offer “nothing back from revenues”

    ee00ee says:
    March 25, 2022 at 5:35 pm
    I’m tired of the socialist NFL relying on public money for large chunks of stadiums yet offering nothing back from the revenues. Why should taxpayers be subsidizing them? What’s wrong with the free market stepping up and getting 100% from owner, league, and private equity sources?

  4. Here come the 75 comments from people who don’t live in Erie County and aren’t even going to set foot in Orchard Park complaining about who pays for the stadium.
    Not all rich people have Stan Kroenke’s resources.

  5. Sorry to those who aren’t sports fans but professional sports add to the overall quality of life in cities and unless you want to become a black hole of a city it’s necessary to reinvest in new stadiums to remain competitive. I’m sure my tax dollars go to many things I don’t use.

