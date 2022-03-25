NFL sees momentum for changing overtime rules, but no consensus on how to do it

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 25, 2022, 11:09 AM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers
Getty Images

To change rules in the NFL requires the votes of at least 24 of the 32 teams. And that’s not a level of consensus that’s easy to achieve — even when everyone agrees that a rule is flawed.

And so the NFL’s overtime rules may stay the same this season, not because everyone thinks they’re just fine, but because no one can agree on the best way to improve them.

Rich McKay, the head of the NFL’s Competition Committee, said today that he thinks the league is generally in agreement that overtime could be improved, but that doesn’t mean that either of the two overtime rule proposals that were put forward this offseason will be adopted.

“I think there’s a lot of momentum to have a change,” McKay said. “24 votes is not easy to get.”

If a change is made, the most likely change is a rule giving both teams the opportunity to possess the ball in overtime. It’s possible that rule could be adopted for the postseason, but the current rule would stay in place for the regular season. It’s also possible that nothing will change, because 24 votes are hard to get.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “NFL sees momentum for changing overtime rules, but no consensus on how to do it

  2. Survey the head coaches – “tell us the drive starting yard line where you would have a difficult decision whether to take the ball first or defer.” I’d say somewhere around the 10.

  3. there’s nothing wrong with the overtime rules the way they are every year teams that lose want to change the rules both teams have a chance unless a touchdown is scored play better defense instead of changing the rules so you have a better chance to win

  5. Lets just start both teams offenses off at the 50 yard line with one first down available and have equal chances to score. No worries if it is a field goal, a 2 point conversion, tuddy, safety or whatever. No time clock.

  6. Regular season: no overtime
    Post-season: Each team gets a possession. If still tied, sudden death.

    Easy peasy.

  7. What is so complicated? Both teams get to touch the ball.

    Simple. No gimmicks. No what ifs.

  8. Umm, that means you don’t need to do it.

    Millennials and their Boomer parents who raised these Millennials don’t need to be making decisions anymore.

    You’ve ruined enough for GenX. Let us make the decisions. We at least have a clue and can attempt to stop the bleeding of this ridiculousness.

  9. Easy answer. Both teams get the ball in OT. If you get the ball first and score a TD you have to go for 2. This also adds to the decision making if you win the OT coin toss. Do I want the ball first? If we score a TD and miss going for 2 the other team can win with a TD and extra point. If still tied after both teams have the ball, the next score wins.

  10. Those are healthy guys and get paid millions to play. Give them 15 minutes and call if it’s tied it’s a tie.
    For the playoffs give them 15 minutes and then one possession each until one team comes out ahead

  12. Make it similar to Baseball. Team A gets the ball. If they score a touchdown or field goal, then Team B gets the ball. They need to match the touchdown or field goal Team A scored. If they match scores, then Team A gets the ball again. If they score, then Team B gets the ball, and have to match. If Team A doesn’t score and Team B does, game over. Team B should always get the same amount of tries as Team A.

  13. This really isn’t that hard. Either extra time, or sudden death. It’s REALLY that simple, and it’s embarrassing that something so easy and obvious eludes a big group of successful billionaires.

    Just have to tune out the people with sour grapes after they lose a close game within the rules everyone agreed upon. Reevaluating the overtime rules basically every time there’s a big game that goes to overtime is really ridiculous.

  15. There should be no guarantee both teams touch the ball. This isn’t QB vs QB. If your defense allows points, your defense lost you the game. Get a more well-rounded team, or lose via your weakest link.

    Why does everyone want the game to be MORE QB centered?? It’s already ridiculous.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.