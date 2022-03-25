Report: Bobby Wagner visits the Ravens

Getty Images

Free-agent middle linebacker Bobby Wagner is making the rounds.

After visiting the Rams earlier this week, Wagner has now visited the Ravens, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Cut by the Seahawks before the start of free agency, Wagner is taking his time in selecting a new team. Which likely means that he’s not getting the kind of financial offers he wants.

So why rush? He can wait to see how the offseason plays out, and then he can pick his next team later.

He can wait until after the offseason program or even later than that, if he’s not getting the contract he’s looking for. Or maybe he’ll decide to wait until the regular season begins, if the contract offers far fall below his minimum expectations.