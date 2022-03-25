Report: Giants open to trading a 2022 first-round pick for one in 2023

Getty Images

With the fifth and seventh picks in this year’s draft, the Giants have a chance to add a couple of top prospects to a roster in need of talent across the board but there’s no guarantee they’ll be making both of those picks.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reports that the team is open to trading one of those picks. Such a report is no surprise with the draft a little over a month away, but the return they are looking for is a bit less expected. Vacchiano reports the team is looking for a package that includes a 2023 first-rounder in return.

One reason cited for that desire is financial. The team remains short on cap space and dealing away a first-round pick would lessen the cap hit the incoming draft class will bring to the team and possibly allow them to hold onto cornerback James Bradberry for the 2022 season.

Another is that the team will be in the quarterback market if Daniel Jones‘ 2023 season resembles his first three pro outings and two first-round picks for the 2023 offseason would help their ability to make moves on that front.

Their chances of pulling off such a deal would improve if teams in the market for quarterbacks now fall in love with a prospect and feel the need to jump over other clubs and we’re sure to hear more chatter about that in the coming weeks.