Saints sign Daniel Sorensen

Getty Images

The Saints announced the signing of free agent safety Daniel Sorensen. He signed a one-year deal Friday.

“It’s a winning franchise, proven over a long period of time to have a good track record,” Sorensen said, via Amie Just of The Times-Picayune. “Those two things I feel like I can contribute, hopefully, and bring value. I think it was a good fit, hopefully, for both of us.”

He has never played for another franchise other than the Chiefs, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Sorensen started 39 of the 111 games played in eight seasons.

He totaled 407 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 4½ sacks, 12 interceptions and 33 pass breakups.