Salvon Ahmed signs tender with Dolphins

The Dolphins have made a lot of moves to reshape their offense this offseason, but they will be holding onto running back Salvon Ahmed.

The NFL’s transaction wire on Thursday included the news that running back Salvon Ahmed has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the team. Ahmed had little choice about signing the tender if he wants to play this season because he was unable to negotiate with other clubs once he received the tender.

Ahmed has played 18 games and started four times over two seasons with Miami. He has 129 carries for 468 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 23 passes for 178 yards.

The Dolphins have signed Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert as free agents this offseason, so Ahmed’s lack of special teams work the last two seasons may be working against his bid for earning a roster spot again this year.