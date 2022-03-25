Shi Smith arrested for unlawful carrying of a handgun, drug possession

Getty Images

Panthers receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday for unlawful carrying of a handgun, speeding 16-24 mph over the limit and drug possession, Marc Whiteman of WYFF News 4 reports.

The Panthers released a statement, saying, “This is a pending legal matter and there will be no further comment at this time.”

Arrested in his hometown of Union County, South Carolina, Smith received a cash surety bond. His first court appearance is June 14.

The Panthers drafted Smith in the sixth round in 2021, and he appeared in six games as a rookie. Smith made six catches for 104 yards.

He is the second member of the team arrested this offseason. Tight end Ian Thomas was charged with five misdemeanors last month following a July 2021 arrest for attempting to evade police.