Terron Armstead: We’re going to turn Sundays into a physical track meet

Getty Images

The Dolphins’ trade for Tyreek Hill has been a leading storyline in the NFL this week, but it wasn’t the only big move the Dolphins made on offense.

Veteran left tackle Terron Armstead signed a five-year deal to leave the Saints and come to Miami as a free agent. Like many other new arrivals to the Dolphins, Armstead cited new head coach Mike McDaniel as a big reason why he was interested in joining the team.

Armstead said on Thursday — while wearing a Dan Marino jersey — that McDaniel puts offensive linemen in position to be successful and that he expects “be explosive and physical and get out and run” in the Miami offense. He re-emphasized the physical component when discussing the speed that players like Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert bring to the table.

“Come on now — the most dynamic player in the league. Always been a fan of his game, just watching,” Armstead said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. “Now having him be a part of this offense, I think we’re building something special. Him paired with Waddle, Mostert, the speed and then the speed of us on the offensive line — we’re going to try to turn Sundays into a track meet. But a physical track meet, let’s not overshadow that, at all.”

The finished product remains to be seen, but it’s clearly the dawn of a new offensive era for the Dolphins.