Titans announce Chase Blackburn as assistant ST coach, promote two others

Word earlier this month was that the Titans would hire Chase Blackburn as their assistant special teams coach and the team confirmed it on Friday.

Blackburn spent the last four seasons as the special teams coordinator with the Panthers and he spent six seasons in Carolina altogether. He transitioned into coaching after a 10-year career spent playing mostly on special teams with the Giants and Panthers.

Blackburn will assist special teams coach Craig Aukerman with the Titans.

In addition to officially announcing the Blackburn hire, the Titans also promoted two other coaches. Clint McMillan is now a defensive line assistant and Kylan Butler is an offensive assistant on Mike Vrabel’s staff.