Tyreek Hill says it was tough leaving Kansas City, until he saw Miami’s contract offer

Getty Images

During his introductory press conference in Miami, new Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had nothing but positive comments about his time in Kansas City. So why did he leave? It came down to money.

The Chiefs weren’t going to pay Hill the kind of money he was looking for on his next contract, and they allowed Hill and his agent to talk to other teams about a trade. Hill said he went from disappointed that it wasn’t going to work out with the Chiefs to thrilled when he saw the contract offer from the Dolphins.

“It’s tough. It’s tough, man. But somebody comes to you with a lot of money? It changes. Your feelings start to change a little bit,” Hill said with a smile.

The contract is a big one, with Hill essentially guaranteed $72.2 million over the next three seasons. That makes it not so tough to leave Kansas City.