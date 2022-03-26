Chiefs plan to sign Ronald Jones

Getty Images

Veteran running back Ronald Jones appears to be on the way to Kansas City.

The Chiefs are planning to sign Jones to a one-year contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 24-year-old Jones has played his entire career for the Buccaneers, who chose him with the 38th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He made progress after a shaky start and had a strong season in 2020, carrying 198 times for 978 yards and adding 28 catches for 165 yards. But in 2021 he was largely phased out of the offense.

In Kansas City he’ll likely be the No. 2 running back in the rotation, behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire.