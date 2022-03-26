Eagles add Kyzir White on a one-year deal

Getty Images

As the bargain phase of free agency begins to fully bloom, the Eagles have gotten a good player at a great price.

Per multiple reports, the Eagles have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Chargers linebacker Kyzir White. The contract is reportedly worth “up to” $5 million. It means he’ll get another crack at the market next year.

A fourth-round pick of the Chargers in 2018, White started all 17 games in 2021 for L.A.

The younger brother of NFL receiver Kevin White, Kyzir played safety at West Virginia. During his rookie minicamp in 2018, the Chargers moved him to linebacker. In four years, he appeared in 47 games, with 37 starts.